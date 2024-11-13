TPSODL rolls out seamless missed call complaint registration for enhanced customer experience

Berhampur, November 2024 – In a bid to enhance customer service and simplify the process of power outage updates, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has introduced a new Missed Call Complaint Registration System, making it easier than ever for consumers to access essential service information

The Missed Call Service is designed to eliminate wait times for consumers by providing instant, automated responses.

Launched recently, the system enables customers to retrieve outage details or register complaints by giving a missed call to 97777 74699. Upon calling, the system automatically disconnects the call and sends a tailored SMS response from TPSODL. In the event of a known power outage, consumers receive a message detailing the reason and estimated restoration time. For individual complaints, a confirmation message with a complaint number is sent. Consumers with multiple accounts linked to the same mobile number are directed to the My Tata Power App or given toll-free numbers for further assistance, while those with unregistered numbers receive instructions to register via the app or TPSODL’s helpline.

“The launch of the Missed Call Complaint Registration System represents a major advancement in making customer interactions simpler and more efficient. By offering real-time information through a single missed call, we’re providing faster, more convenient access to essential services for our consumers,” said Mr Amit Kumar Garg, CEO – TPSODL.

TPSODL is committed to expanding its reach across all communication channels. For further assistance, consumers can continue using the My Tata Power App or the toll-free numbers 1912 and 1800-345-6797.

The Missed Call Service offers a quick and easy way for customers to receive outage updates without waiting in line at the call center. This initiative reduces call center traffic, enabling agents to focus on addressing complex customer issues more efficiently. Customers can access this service at any time, providing round-the-clock convenience.

TPSODL remains committed to provide innovative solutions for ensuring reliable power supply.