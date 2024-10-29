TPSODL Launches Vigilance Awareness Month Across Southern Odisha

Berhampur, October: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is observing Vigilance Awareness Month from 28th October to 27th November, with a strong commitment to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability throughout the organization. This month-long campaign began with the Vigilance Pledge ceremony held across all TPSODL offices, including the Corporate Office, where employees collectively committed to uphold ethical practices and contribute to a transparent environment.

The formal inauguration of the month’s activities took place at TPSODL’s Corporate Office, where CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg addressed the assembled employees. He stated, “Our shared commitment to ethical practices builds a foundation for a prosperous nation. Every action taken with integrity brings us closer to the vision of a corruption-free workplace and society. We should all be committed to adopting a culture of honesty, vigilance, and social responsibility.”

As part of this month-long initiative, TPSODL has organized a series of programs to engage employees and the broader community in meaningful dialogue about ethics and anti-corruption practices. A walkathon in Berhampur will see TPSODL employees take to the streets to promote the message of zero tolerance for corruption.

In rural areas, TPSODL is set to host special sensitization programs at the Gram Panchayat level, targeting local communities and governance bodies. These sessions aim to educate citizens on identifying and combating corrupt practices, promoting the value of integrity and transparency in day-to-day interactions. To reach youth audiences, TPSODL will conduct lectures in schools and colleges, highlighting the role of young people in shaping a future free from corruption.

Further enriching the awareness campaign, TPSODL will organize “Nukkad Nataks” across Southern Odisha. These performances will depict relatable situations, shedding light on the themes of anti-corruption, ethical decision-making, and civic responsibility, all designed to engage and educate audiences about the importance of ethical behavior in daily life.

TPSODL is committed to raising vigilance awareness within the general public and communities through extensive vigilance awareness programs, encouraging citizens to practice integrity, report unethical practices, and actively contribute to a transparent and accountable society.

Vigilance and Security Head of TPSODL Mr. Dalvir Singh Bairwal is coordinating all the events.