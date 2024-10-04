TPSODL Issues Guidelines for Safe Festive Celebrations

Berhampur, October: As the festive season draws near, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and safe power supply. To protect public safety, TPSODL has issued several guidelines, particularly aimed at ensuring the safety of temporary structures like pandals, allowing for hassle-free celebrations.

To facilitate smooth festive preparations, TPSODL is offering temporary power connections through a range of accessible channels. Individuals and event organizers can apply for these connections at TPSODL’s Section, Subdivision, and Division offices or through the company’s convenient web self-service portal. TPSODL has also emphasized the importance of engaging skilled electricians for any electrical installations and light decorations.

Key safety guidelines issued by TPSODL include:

Repairing loose outlets and replacing any damaged wires.

Avoiding overloading electrical sockets.

Exercising caution near overhead lines and avoiding placing electrical decorations in their vicinity.

Ensuring that electric panels and delivery boxes are securely closed.

Confirming that all electrical connections have proper earthing for added safety.

Maintaining a safe distance from electric poles, wires, and transformers during immersion ceremonies, especially when bursting fireworks.

TPSODL has also urged the public to stay alert for potential electrical hazards and report any issues to the nearest TPSODL Fuse Call Centre or by calling the Customer Care Toll-Free Numbers: 1912 or 1800-3456-797.

As a responsible power distribution company, TPSODL remains dedicated to ensuring both reliable service and the safety of all during this festive season.