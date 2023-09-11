TPSODL introduces VR in safety training

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has introduced Virtual Reality (VR) technology in the training of field staff. The groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance safety and efficiency within the power utility industry.



Virtual reality helps to generate an environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, making the user feel they are immersed in the surroundings. This immersive training environment allows field staff to experience a wide range of scenarios from routine maintenance to handling emergencies. This VR training enables in enhancing the skills and preparedness of the field staff by training them on high-risk tasks which helps in reducing workplace risk exposure.



The introduction of VR training for field staff marks a significant milestone in the ongoing dedication of TPSODL’s “Mission Zero Harm”, ensuring safe work practices. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing safety and efficiency while also advancing the capabilities of its workforce.