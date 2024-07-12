TPSODL Inaugurates New Building for Kalimela Section Office

Berhampur: TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) has recently inaugurated its new office building for the Kalimela Section under the Malkangiri Division. This new facility aims to provide an improved working environment for employees and enhanced services to consumers.

The inauguration ceremony, a significant event, was attended by Mr. Asis Kumar Jena, Executive Engineer, and Mr. Karthik Chandra Das, SDO of Malkangiri, along with other dignitaries, including the DOS, Section In-Charge, and staff.

Kalimela, a block in the Malkangiri district, is nestled in a hilly forest region sharing borders with Andhra Pradesh. With its tough terrain and rough topography.

The new office is equipped with all essential amenities and features well-designed, larger seating arrangements, ensuring a comfortable and productive work environment for employees. This development will also boost TPSODL’s commitment for providing a reliable power supply to consumers.