TPSODL Inaugurates HoTT Center and Tamper Testing Lab in Berhampur

Berhampur, September: In a significant move to enhance workforce skills and ensure meter integrity, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Hands-on Technical Training Center (HoTT) and a Tamper Testing Lab at Ambagada, Berhampur. The dual facilities were officially opened by Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, Board Director, of TPSODL, and Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL. Both initiatives mark a new chapter in TPSODL’s commitment to operational excellence and safety across Southern Odisha.

The Hands-on Technical Training Center is designed to provide practical, real-world training to TPSODL’s technical workforce, furthering the company’s “Mission Zero Harm” vision. With an emphasis on hands-on experience, the center integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application, equipping employees with the skills necessary to perform their duties safely and efficiently. The facility is designed to simulate real working conditions in the power distribution sector, offering everything from classroom-based learning to a practice yard where workers can operate on replicas of Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) networks. This will allow employees to gain experience with the tools they will use daily.

Notably, the company has 16 TPSODL Safety and Skill Development Institute (TSSDI) small training centers where induction and other training are conducted. Faculties are identified from the vicinity of the respective training centers.

Complementing the training center, the newly inaugurated Tamper Testing Lab is dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of electricity meters. In this lab, meters undergo comprehensive testing to resist various tampering methods. Once tested and cleared, the meters will be deployed across the region, ensuring accurate billing and preventing fraudulent activities. The facility also handles the repair and re-certification of defective meters. It also enables the faster detection of meter tampering happening in the consumers end .

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “These inaugurations reflect our dedication to continuous improvement in both safety and technology. By empowering our workforce with practical skills and ensuring the integrity of our metering systems, we are setting new standards for operational excellence in Southern Odisha.”