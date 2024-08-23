TPSODL Inaugurates Eco-friendly incense sticks manufacturing centre in Ganjam

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has inaugurated an incense sticks manufacturing centre in Rangeilunda Block of Ganjam District. The centre, namely, Mangalam Dhoopbatti Centre will work towards empowering women in rural areas. It came into existence, in partnership with the Odisha Livelihood Mission and Mission Shakti, and aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of the region.

The inaugural event was graced by Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, along with Mr. Ansuman Mahapatra, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rangeilunda, and other dignitaries. The Mangalam Dhoopbatti Centre will benefit SHG members from six panchayats, namely Randha, Golanthara, Kanisi, Chikarada, Sasanpadar, and Kotharising.

The centre will engage women in producing eco-friendly incense sticks by upcycling flowers collected from several temples. This innovative approach not only supports environmental sustainability by transforming waste into valuable products but also provides a stable source of income for the SHG members.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “TPSODL continues its efforts to empower the community by creating new opportunities. The company is particularly focused on the overall development of women, as well as progress in the social and economic life of rural areas. This incense stick production centre will not only provide women with employment but also promote Sustainable practices.”

Comprehensive training programs have already been organized for the SHG members involved in this initiative. Led by experts, these sessions have equipped the participants with the skills to craft high-quality Dhoopbati using natural materials. The training covered all aspects, from flower processing to machine operation, ensuring that the women are fully prepared to manage the production process. TPSODL has also facilitated the necessary machinery arrangements for the centre.

Gitanjali Pradhan, a member of one of the participating SHGs, said, “I am delighted to be part of this initiative and hope it will help us gain our own identity and a path to empowerment.”