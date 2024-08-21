TPSODL Inaugurates ‘Anokha Dhaaga’ Centre in Ganjam

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched the ‘Anokha Dhaaga’ Centre (A tata power Initiative) in Bahadurpeta village, Ganjam District, in collaboration with the Odisha Livelihood Mission and Mission Shakti. This new centre aims to empower women through training and micro-enterprise development.

The inauguration was attended by notable figures, including Ms. Manju Garg, fondly known as Madam CEO; Mr. Vijay Prakash Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Of TPSODL; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Das, Block Project Coordinator for the Odisha Livelihood Mission.

The Anokha Dhaaga initiative is designed to uplift the socio-economic status of women by providing, sewing training to market linkages for the products. Participants will receive comprehensive instruction in sewing techniques and entrepreneurship, equipping them to run their own micro-enterprises. The program also includes functional literacy training to help participants effectively manage business operations and finances.

The centre will serve five panchayats in the Rangeilunda block: Gonju, Karapalli, Narayanpur, Boxipalli, and Mandiapalli. A total of 60 women will undergo the training program, divided into three batches. A participant from the current batch, Mrs. Ahalya Sahoo, after joining the training, expressed her enthusiasm: “This centre is making us skilful and will also support us in establishing market linkages. I am proud to be a part of this initiative. The greatest joy is knowing that I am on the path to empowerment and financial independence.”

Ongoing support and counselling will be provided to assist women in overcoming challenges and achieving growth. The initiative also aims in connecting them with broader markets to ensure their products reach potential buyers, contributing to sustainable income.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a symbolic tree planting, celebrating the start of this transformative project. TPSODL remains committed to drive social change and economic development, and the Anokha Dhaaga initiative is a testament to this dedication.