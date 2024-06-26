TPSODL Implements Extensive Safety Measures Ahead of Monsoon

Berhampur, June 2024: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has taken several initiatives to meet any exigency during the upcoming monsoon season. The company has introduced proactive measures to ensure a seamless power supply within the region.

TPSODL’s Power Supply Control System (PSCC) at Berhampur is fully equipped to monitor electricity 24/7. As a backup solution, TPSODL has deployed mobile substations to provide electricity during emergencies.

Some of the key steps taken by the company include:

Replaced a total of 414 faulty DTRs (Distribution Transformers).

Conducted tree trimming over 3,921 CKM on 11kV feeders to reduce tripping.

Completed vegetation removal and substation cleaning for 1,503 DSS (Distribution Substations).

Erected 92 intermediate HT poles and 90 intermediate LT poles to maintain ground clearances and ensure safety.

Installed a total of 205 HT poles and 354 LT poles.

Addressed oil leakage for 193 DTRs on site.

Added 68 new earthing points to the network.

Ensured satellite phone connectivity across all circles, PSCC, and the CEO office.

Enhanced the safety preparedness of TPSODL Business Associates (BAs) for a safe work environment during the monsoon.

Prioritized reliable supply to the feeders supplying power to hospitals, community health centers, public health centers, etc.

Maintained adequate manpower and vehicles for maintenance and breakdowns on a 24×7 basis.

Strengthened the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and Fuse Call Centres (FCC) teams on a temporary basis in urban areas and sections with vast geography.

Equipped section offices with heavy-duty torches and provided Aska (Portable Gen Set) lights at the circle and division levels as another step toward full preparedness.

Provisioned reserve manpower, tools and plants (T&P), cranes, Hydra, and Pole Master with existing Business Associates for exigencies.

In addition to this, the company has also ensured that resources are enhanced at the 24×7 Call Centre (Toll-free no: 1912 / 1800 3456 797) to respond to calls from consumers for timely action in case of emergencies. Customers can also raise their concerns via the My Tata Power Mobile App or email at [email protected].

“The rainy season is approaching, and we prioritize everyone’s safety. Our team works diligently to protect our network and prevent electrical accidents. This includes regular inspections and other preventive measures to ensure a reliable power supply for our customers across Southern Odisha,” said Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

Precautionary measures undertaken by TPSODL:

Pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of equipment at both distribution and primary substations. Earth leakage tests carried out at Distribution Substations, Junction boxes, and LT Distribution Boxes to improve public safety. Special drive of tree trimming to avoid trees from falling on electrical infrastructure. Adequate dewatering pumps installed at all distribution substations to avoid flooding. Vehicles equipped with the necessary equipment to handle emergencies. Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools, and equipment including transformers, switchgear, etc., to minimize the response time towards power interruptions. Dedicated quick response teams strategically placed at various nodes across DISCOM areas to cater to any eventualities. Mock drills to check monsoon preparedness. Strengthened customer care centres to help customers connect faster and register power failures or any other technical complaints.

Safety guidelines for consumers:

Do’s:

Ensure that the meter cabin providing electric supply to the premises is adequately protected from waterlogging or leakage. In case any alterations are made in the wiring, it should be thoroughly checked and tested by a licensed electrical contractor. Turn on the main switch only after ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly. Turn off the main switch in case waterlogging or leakage is observed in the meter cabin. Unplug electrical appliances before a thunderstorm starts. Use reflective raincoats to make yourself more visible in traffic.

Don’ts: