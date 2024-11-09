TPSODL Hosts Vigilance Awareness Nukkad Nataks Across Southern Odisha

Berhampur, November: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Month celebrations, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) organized a series of impactful street plays (nukkad nataks) and sensitization programs across Southern Odisha. It is upholding the values of integrity, transparency, and ethical governance. The initiative aligns with TPSODL’s commitment to foster a corruption-free environment through community engagement and public education.

The nukkad nataks were performed across all six circles of the company in eight districts of Southern Odisha, covering major cities, block headquarters, and rural areas such as Bhanjanagar, Boudh, Aska, Berhampur, Phulbani, Digapahandi, Koraput and Rayagada, and many other places. Where local communities gathered to watch these thought-provoking performances.

In rural areas, TPSODL hosted special sensitization programs along with integrity Pledge programs at the Gram Panchayat level, targeting communities and local governance bodies. Places such as Sandhubadi, Jirang, and Guntuna in Rayagada circle and Boriguma, Kaptiguda, kunduli, Padwa, and Kotpad in Jeypore circle saw strong participation, where citizens gained valuable insights into identifying corrupt practices and learned about the importance of integrity in daily interactions. To reach younger audiences, TPSODL held lectures in schools and colleges in the Jeypore, Berhampur and Rayagada regions, highlighting the critical role of youth in shaping a future free from corruption.

These events strengthen TPSODL’s mission to cultivate a culture of accountability, ensuring that communities across Southern Odisha are united in their stand against corruption. Through these comprehensive programs, TPSODL remains committed to empower communities, educating them on the impact of corruption, and promoting a society that values transparency and ethical practices.