TPSODL Hosts NGO Meet to Strengthen Community Empowerment

Berhampur, Oct: In line with its ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community empowerment, TPSODL (TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited) organized its NGO Meet under the TVW-22 initiative. The event, held to honour and strengthen partnerships with NGOs, served as a platform for sharing experiences and enhance collaboration between TPSODL and the NGOs. Through this program, the company reaffirmed its focus on empowering communities by supporting initiatives in education, livelihoods, healthcare, and social welfare.

The NGO Meet brought together five prominent NGOs—Pratham Education Foundation, Pragati, ALIG, Aident, and PREM NGO—each of which has played a crucial role in successful implementation of TPSODL’s CSR initiatives across Southern Odisha. These organizations have been instrumental in delivering positive outcomes in areas such as Digital literacy teaching for underprivileged groups, skill development for marginalized communities, and creating livelihood opportunities for women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

The event provided a forum for the NGOs to present their ongoing projects, share best practices, and explore synergies to increase the effectiveness of their initiatives. Discussions centered around identifying challenges and opportunities to further scale efforts. That helps in ensuring the benefits of these initiatives reach even the most remote corners of Southern Odisha.

TPSODL’s commitment to community welfare was emphasized by its CEO, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg. He addressed the NGO representatives and CSR team via a telephonic conversation. He said, “Our partnerships with NGOs are the backbone of our CSR initiatives. Together, we are making significant strides in addressing the social challenges faced by the communities in Southern Odisha. This meet will strengthen our shared vision of sustainable growth and inclusive development in the region.”

Adding further value to the event, CSR heads from different Odisha DISCOMs joined the meeting and shared their insights and expertise, motivating the partner NGOs to continue their work toward social upliftment.

Currently, TPSODL supports a range of initiatives, including digital literacy campaigns, the Club Enerji programs, livelihood enhancement programs in both farming and non-farming sectors, Anokha Dhaaga, vocational training centre for youths, mobile health dispensaries service, and health and hygiene awareness programs across Southern Odisha, covering eight districts.