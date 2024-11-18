TPSODL Commissions Solar Plants at its Corporate office

Berhampur, November: Taking a significant step toward sustainable living and promoting green energy, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has installed a 100KW rooftop solar plant at its corporate office in Berhampur. Currently, 48.9 KW of the plant has been commissioned successfully. During the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, switched on the plant, marking a new chapter in the company’s commitment to uphold the culture of sustainability. Senior officials of TPSODL were also in attendance at the event.

The commissioned 48.9 KW portion will produce approximately 7,500 units of electricity per month, significantly contributing to TPSODL’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Once fully operational, the 100KW solar plant is expected to generate around 15,000 units of electricity monthly. The electricity generated by the rooftop solar plant will not only meet the daily energy demands of the corporate office but also create a surplus. Over the next 25 years, this installation is projected to save nearly 2,800 tons of CO₂, underscoring TPSODL’s dedication to sustainable energy practices.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, stated, “This solar installation marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and promote green energy. By adopting solar power, we not only lower our operational costs but also pave the way for sustainable development across Southern Odisha. With this initiative, TPSODL continues to lead by example, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the region.”

This project aligns with the approved capital expenditure under Govt project in the current financial year, which includes plans to solarize all TPSODL office buildings across Southern Odisha. By adopting solar energy, TPSODL aims to promote a culture of green energy, reduce dependence on conventional power sources, and inspire the community to consider sustainable energy options.