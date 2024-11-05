TPSODL Commences Quality Month with a Pledge to Uphold Quality Excellence

Berhampur, November: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has launched its month-long ‘Quality Month’ celebration under the global theme, “Quality: From Compliance to Performance”. This initiative is dedicated to uphold a culture of quality in every aspect of TPSODL’s operations.

The celebration across TPSODL kicked off in alignment with World Quality Month, celebrated globally each November to highlight the vital role of quality standards in organizations. The opening ceremony featured an integrity pledge at TPSODL’s corporate office, where employees committed to upholding excellence in their daily operations. CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, along with senior officials, attended the event and led the pledge.

Emphasizing the company’s commitment to quality, Mr. Garg said, “Our objective is to go beyond meeting standards and truly embed quality into every facet of our work. By doing so, we not only serve our consumers better but also build trust across the communities we serve. This Quality Month celebration will empower us to deliver lasting value and ensure that TPSODL sets a benchmark in quality excellence.”

Throughout November, TPSODL will host a variety of quality-focused activities to engage employees and drive continuous improvement. These initiatives include process improvement workshops, 5S improvement competitions, and events such as quizzes, slogan and poster-making contests, essay writing, and quality initiative competitions. Each event is designed to inspire higher standards and celebrate the critical role of quality in the company’s operations.

Through this Quality Month celebration, TPSODL aims to reinforce its quality processes, strengthen its commitment to reliable power distribution across Southern Odisha, and acknowledge the essential role of quality within the business ecosystem.