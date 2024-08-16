TPSODL Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) commemorated India’s 78th Independence Day across its Southern Odisha regions, honouring the valour and sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters. The central celebration took place at the TPSODL corporate office, attended by the company’s leadership and employees.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, followed by a march-past. Reflecting on the nation’s rich legacy, TPSODL officials emphasized the responsibility of every employee in nation-building, aligning with the country’s vision of a “Vikshit Bharat”.

As part of the celebration, students from KC Girl’s High School presented an energetic dance performance to Tata Power’s “Generation Green” song. Leading up to the event, TPSODL organized various competitions, on the 13th and 14th of August for its employees. Winners were recognized and awarded during the Independence Day program.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, said, “On this Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. We must honour the legacy of our freedom fighters by working towards a future that is just inclusive and prosperous for everyone.”