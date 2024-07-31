TPSODL Celebrates 120th Birth Anniversary of JRD Tata

Berhampur, July: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) celebrated the 120th Birth Anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (JRD Tata) with great enthusiasm and respect. JRD Tata, the father of Indian aviation and the longest-serving chairman of Tata Group, was also the founder of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO) and many other Tata companies.

The celebrations were held at the TPSODL Corporate Office and extended across various other Locations of the company. At the Corporate Office, TPSODL CEO Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, along with many senior leaders, paid homage to the legendary JRD Tata, recognizing his remarkable contributions and visionary leadership.

Employees across TPSODL joined in celebrating the birth anniversary of this extraordinary leader. In honour of JRD Tata’s legacy of integrity and ethical leadership, Tata Company observes this day as Ethics Day, promoting the highest standards of ethics in company practices.

To mark this day TPSODL organized a series of activities, including a free health check-up camp and distribution of study materials among the children at Utkal Balashram in Jeypore. These initiatives reflect TPSODL’s commitment to community welfare and its dedication to upholding the values took up by JRD Tata.