TPSODL Boosts 33 KV Line to Power 1.59 Lakh Consumers in Southern Odisha

Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has made significant progress in upgrading the power infrastructure across Southern Odisha, successfully overcoming challenges posed by the region’s difficult terrain, including hilly landscapes, dense forests, and remote areas. These upgrades underscore TPSODL’s commitment to deliver reliable electricity to every corner of Southern Odisha.

The company’s commitment to upgrading the power infrastructure has transformed the lives of consumers in the region, bringing quality power supply to homes, schools, hospitals, and emergency services, ensuring a better quality of life for everyone. Over the past three financial years, TPSODL has laid approximately 274 circuit kilometres of 33 KV power lines, enhancing power reliability for consumers in some of the most far-flung areas of Southern Odisha.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, TPSODL successfully laid 129.70 circuit kilometres of 33 KV lines across various districts in Southern Odisha, significantly improving power reliability for nearly 76,000 consumers. The previous fiscal year saw the installation of 125.70 circuit kilometers of lines, benefiting over 72,000 people. Additionally, in the fiscal year 2021-22, TPSODL established 19 circuit kilometers of 33 KV lines, directly improving the power supply for 10,925 consumers.

Looking forward, TPSODL has ambitious plans for the current financial year also, to strengthen existing lines infrastructure as well as erection of new lines across Southern Odisha. This extensive expansion plan is already underway, aiming to further bolster the region’s power infrastructure and provide consistent electricity to even more residents.

Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements, stating, “Our mission is to ensure a high-quality power supply across Southern Odisha, regardless of the challenges posed by the region’s geography. The infrastructural upgrades we’ve accomplished over the past three years are just the beginning. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and expansion to better serve the people of Southern Odisha.”

One of the key projects recently completed by TPSODL includes the installation of a new 33 KV line from the Gunupur Grid Substation to the Bikrampur Primary Substation. This project has significantly enhanced the stability of the power supply for residents in the Jagannathpur, Gotalpadar, Morama, Sirijholli, and Bagasala panchayats within the Gunupur block of Rayagada district.

Sharing his satisfaction with the improved service, Nitesh Padhy, a resident of Gunupur, remarked, “Since TPSODL took over the power supply, we have noticed a significant improvement in service reliability. Power interruptions have been greatly reduced, and we are thankful for the TPSODL team’s efforts in bringing about this positive change.”

TPSODL remains committed to its goal of providing a reliable and consistent power supply to every resident of Southern Odisha, contributing to the region’s development and the well-being of its people.