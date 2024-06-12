TPSODL Bags Kalinga Environment Excellence Award

Berhampur – TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has been honored with the prestigious Kalinga Environment Excellence Award. The accolade was presented during the 9th National Conclave on Environment, Energy, and Climate Change – 2024, held in Bhubaneswar.

The event, organized by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS) and the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, recognized TPSODL in the esteemed Four-Star category for its outstanding performance in environmental conservation and sustainable development practices in 2023. Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho, presented the award to TPSODL, acknowledging the company’s significant contributions and achievements in implementing innovative and effective environmental conservation practices.

TPSODL’s initiatives have not only enhanced operational efficiency but have also positively impacted the communities it serves by promoting sustainable practices and reducing the environmental footprint. The company’s dedication to environmental stewardship is evident in its continuous efforts to integrate sustainability into its core operations.