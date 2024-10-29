TPNODL’s Mobile Health Services for the Cyclone (DANA) affected Communities in Balasore and Bhadrak District

Balasore 28th October 2024: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) a joint venture of Tata Power & Odisha Govt. is committed to provide immediate healthcare services to Cyclone affected communities in Bhadrak and Balasore districts. TPNODL has deployed four numbers of Mobile Health Dispensaries (MHD) in cyclone affected areas of aforesaid districts. In these camps, a team of qualified MBBS doctors, pharmacists, and Nurses are deployed by the Company to provide free consultation services and medicines at the door steps of the Community where Cyclone affected severely. The Treatments provided by the Doctors and team for the diseases like cold, cough, fever, Headache, Loose Motion, Dengue, Malaria and other diseases which are mainly caused by the cyclone. Our Mobile Health Unit team in last 4 days provided free consultation and medicines to more than 2400 community members in the villages Makhalpur, Gudupahi, Chandipur, Udambahar, Baduli, Amarpur, Kasimpur, Barpahal, Rabindra Nagar, Utiepur, Mundapal, Bada Pathara and Markandpur etc.

In addition to above Medical Team conducts Health Awareness Campaigns in those areas which area affected by the Cyclone “DANA”. Doctor and staff Nurses are engaged in creating awareness mainly on focusing on the preventive health care and safe drinking water uses after Cyclone. More than 5000 community members are aware about the preventive aspects of critical diseases in last 4 days.

Speaking on the subject, Sri Dwijadas Basak, CEO, TPNODL told that Promoting good-health and wellbeing of communities during the time of need has always been a focus and priority area for us. Based on the Principle of Tata Organisation, we always work towards changing the lives of people in our operational areas. Our CSR Programmes are in the areas of Vocational Training, livelihood, employment generation, women empowerment, medical facilities, and education for poor and vulnerable children.