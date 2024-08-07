TPNODL Shines at Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Awards

Bhubaneswar: TPNODL has been honoured with the prestigious Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award for its remarkable contributions to Livelihood, Employability, and Entrepreneurship. The accolade was presented by Mr. A. T. Mishra (IFS), Deputy Director General of Forests (C), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, at a ceremony organized by ASSOCHAM on 26th July 2024.

The CSR team of TPNODL received accolades for their innovative initiatives that have significantly impacted the lives of people in North Odisha. The company operates four vocational training centers across Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur districts. These centers offer courses in tailoring, computer classes, beautician training, basic electrical appliance repair, and TCS employability training. To date, over 1,600 students have graduated from these programs, with more than 800 currently enrolled. The vocational training centers have played a crucial role in enhancing the employability and livelihood prospects of the trainees.

In addition to the training centers, TPNODL’s URJA SAKHIS initiative has significantly benefited local WSHGs from Mayurbhanj & Keonjhar District, demonstrating a positive impact on women’s empowerment. This program involves 307 women’s self-help groups (WSHGs) and 614 members who engage in metering, billing, and collection activities, earning between 10,000 to 12,000 per month.

Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Head-CSR of TPNODL, participated in a panel discussion on navigating climate change and environmental challenges in Odisha. He highlighted four key strategies to mitigate Climate & Environmental Challenges: Innovation, Integration, Adoption of sustainability practices, and Community involvement coupled with an exit mechanism.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts and look forward to continuing our CSR journey, making a positive impact on the lives of people in Odisha,” said Mr. Sahoo.

TPNODL’s CEO, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, has consistently emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities through targeted CSR efforts. “We believe in creating lasting impacts and are dedicated to continuing our efforts in transforming lives,” he stated.

TPNODL’s dedication to social responsibility and sustainable development continues to set a benchmark in the region, demonstrating the positive impact that corporate initiatives can have on local communities.