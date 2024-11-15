TPNODL Resolves Power Supply Issues in Saharapada and Mainda Areas with Innovative Solution

Balasore 14th November 2024: TPNODL the joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has successfully addressed the issue affecting the power supply in the flood-prone areas of Saharapada (Keonjhar District) and Mainda (Jajpur District).

For years, power supply in these areas was severely impacted during the monsoon season as floodwaters submerged the electricity cables, causing frequent outages. Reportedly the HT cable connecting both Saharapada and Mainda 11kv grids were passing over the river and were getting submerged during flood situations. In response, TPNODL has replaced the traditional double pool structure with innovative crossing towers on both sides of the river, ensuring the cables are elevated and remain unaffected by rising floodwaters.

This proactive measure has significantly improved the reliability of power distribution, providing much-needed stability to the local communities. Residents of both Saharapada and Mainda have expressed their gratitude to TPNODL for addressing their concerns and implementing a permanent solution to the recurring problem.

TPNODL remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply and enhancing the quality of life for communities across Odisha.