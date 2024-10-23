TPNODL prepares for Cyclone ‘Dana’ with comprehensive safety and power restoration plan

Balasore 22.10.2024 As Cyclone ‘Dana’ approaches, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has activated its Disaster Management Plan (DMP) to ensure swift action and minimize the impact on power supply in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur Circles. The plan ensures real-time weather monitoring, early warnings, and rapid deployment of response teams for power restoration. With teams fully mobilized, TPNODL is focused on quick restoration and consumer safety.

A 24×7 Central Control Room has been set up in Balasore PSC, which will operate until restoration of power Supply. The control room will coordinate efforts across all affected areas, serving as the single point of contact for TPNODL teams and ensuring real-time updates and response. To support this, local control rooms have also been set up at Circle and Division levels, assisting field teams and maintaining smooth communication with the central hub.

Senior officials have been assigned to each Circle and Division to provide on-the-ground leadership and guidance during restoration efforts. This ensures that any operational challenges will be met with swift decision-making and action. Special attention is being given to flood-prone substations, which have been equipped with de-watering pumps to prevent damage from flooding.

Material supplies, including poles and transformers, are readily available from TPNODL stores in Balasore, Betnoti, Jajpur, and Keonjhar. These stores will provide critical support to the field teams, ensuring quick access to necessary equipment for repair and restoration. In addition, extra manpower has been deployed to assist maintenance (AMC) teams during this period. The TPNODL Call Centre is also fully equipped to handle an expected surge in consumer complaints and inquiries. Additional desks have been set up, and extra staff has been brought in to manage the influx of calls and social media updates. The “Suchna Portal” will continue providing real-time information about network status and affected areas to help streamline the response.

Emergency Helpline and Quick Response Teams

TPNODL encourages consumers to report any power-related emergencies via its 24×7 toll-free helplines at 1800-345-6718/1912. Quick-response teams have been strategically placed across key areas to address outages and other issues promptly.

“As Cyclone Dana approaches, our teams are fully prepared to respond quickly and ensure the least disruption to power services. We have taken all necessary precautions and are closely coordinating with government authorities to safeguard infrastructure and the safety of our customers. We encourage everyone to follow safety measures and report any issues immediately” said Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO – TPNODL

TPNODL is also working closely with the District Administration to ensure public safety in flood-hit areas. As required, the power network will be de-energized to prevent accidents, and the affected areas will be closely monitored. Field teams are providing regular updates to the control rooms, including photographs of restoration activities, which will be shared with the public to keep them informed.

To ensure the highest safety standards, additional safety officers from neighbouring divisions have been deployed to support monitoring efforts during the restoration process. Furthermore, all field teams have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective headquarters, with all leaves of absence cancelled until further notice. Teams have been reminded to prioritize safety during this period.

Safety Advisory for Consumers

In light of the cyclone, TPNODL advises the public to follow these essential safety tips:

Avoid contact with electrical wires, poles, or appliances during the storm to prevent electric shocks

Seek shelter indoors and avoid open spaces, especially under trees or makeshift structures.

Never attempt to handle electrical devices with wet hands or near water without proper insulation

Ensure that children stay away from waterlogged areas or drains during and after heavy rains

TPNODL has issued one Miss Call Number 9777774787 for No Power Supply (NPS) complaints. Consumers can use this number to give a miss call and register their complaints.