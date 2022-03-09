TPNODL organises Blood Donation Drive

Balasore : The CSR arm of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), organised a blood donation drive today. It was in association with the District Blood Bank and local NGO partner, SWICRUTI. This noble initiative received an overwhelming response and was held at ComCenX, NOCCI Business Park, Balasore. 74 units of blood was donated by all the employee volunteers and staff.

The blood donation drive was inaugurated by Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODL. The drive was organised from 10 amto 1.45pm. It was attended by the entire leadership team of TPNODL which became a great encouragement for all the donors. Their presence also motivated the CSR team to organise many such drives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO, TPNODLsaid, “Blood donation is one of the noblest acts of service one can do for the society and it is a precious gift of life. These donors demonstrate the true Tata spirit of giving back to the community, and leadership with care.”

This drive was organised as part of the 17th edition of the Tata Volunteering Week (TVW-17). Tata Volunteering Week (TVW) is organised biannually (March and September) as a series of half-a-day volunteering opportunities curated by the Tata companies to introduce their employees to volunteering. It also enables them to share the experience with family members and colleagues from across the group. This edition’s theme was “Be a super-spreader of smiles”.

Related