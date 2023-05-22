TPNODL INAUGURATES THE SECOND 33KV POWER LINE RIVER CROSSING WITH TRANSMISSION TOWERS

Balasore : Taking another step towards reliable power supply, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), has commissioned a 33KV distribution line over Budhabalanga River.

The inauguration of 33KV distribution line took place on 20th May in the presence of, Chief of Operation – TPNODL – Mr. Nilesh Potphode, HoD-STS Mr. Mani Bhushan Prasad, Asst. General Manager-STS Mr. Bhupendra Nath Sahoo, SE Baripada – Mr. Harish Panda, Team Lead – STS & EIC Mr. Prajual Tyagi, TL – Mr. Sujoy, LE- Mr. Rashmiranjan, LE – Mr. Yogendra, SDO – Khunta, JE – Manitri and others officials of the company.

TPNODL has constructed two interposing PC+3 towers on both sides of Budhabalanga river for facilitating reliable electricity transmission of 33 kV line from Betnoti PSS to Manitri PSS.

By commissioning the distribution line, over 15,000 individuals will benefit from reliable power supply, addressing the recurring challenges faced by Manitri due to annual flood-like situations caused by the rising water level of Budhabalanga River. This initiative will eliminate the disruptions in power supply that people had experienced in the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nilesh Photphode, Chief of Operation – TPNODL said: “We deeply understand the immense value of uninterrupted electricity. With unwavering dedication and relentless innovation, the TPNODL team vows to ensure a seamless power supply throughout Northern Odisha.”

In a similar manner, this year in January, TPNODL successfully constructed two intermediate PC+6 towers on either side of the Subarnarekha River as part of the Jaleswar Grid to Rajghat PSS project. This initiative effectively resolved power supply disruptions for the village of Basta.

“We understand the critical importance of uninterrupted electricity. TPNODL team through its unwavering dedication and continuous innovation is committed to bring uninterrupted power supply across Northern Odisha” said, Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd.