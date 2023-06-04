TPNODL inaugurates new Customer Care Center in Bhadrak

Balasore : TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurated a new Customer Care Center today at Bhadrak South Electrical Division, near Dakhina Bada Chhaka, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district.

This centre was inaugurated by Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO-TPNODL in the presence of Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Chief of Commerce and CSR, Sriballav Singh, Chief-HR and Admin, Vinod Kumar BN, Head- Customer Services, Srikant Padhi, Superintending Engineer, Bhadrak, Manaswini Sahoo, first female Executive Engineer, Bhadrak South Electrical Division and other senior officials of TPNODL.

The Customer Care Center, similar to the previous one will be managed by a highly trained and proficient team of officials who will provide various customer services, including new connection applications, monthly bill payments, addressing customers’ queries and concerns, and other related services.

“We are committed to fostering a seamless customer experience and aspire to achieve complete customer satisfaction. These customer care centers provide one stop solution to gamut of issues including new connections, billings, arrears and more. Our relentless dedication to this vision drives us to continually enhance our services” said Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited.

TPNODL now has 15 Customer Care Centres across Northern Odisha. It has strengthened the network of customer care centres in a step to further ensure customer-centricity. The company also has a dedicated toll-free number (1800-345-6718/1912) for quick resolution of customers’ concerns and queries.

Customers can also download the ‘My Tata Power’ mobile app for any services related to electricity in Northern Odisha.