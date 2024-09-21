TPNODL inaugurates advanced fire extinguishing center

Balasore 21.09.2024 TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has taken a significant step towards enhancing safety in the region with the inauguration of its new advanced fire extinguishing center. This facility is designed to bolster emergency response and protect both personnel and infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art system features comprehensive fire detection, alarming, and safety station mechanisms. Central to this initiative is a water tanker with a substantial capacity of 2.4 lakh liters, equipped with motor and pipe connections that extend from the tanker to the Division office at Balia and nearby offices. This infrastructure ensures that immediate action can be taken in the event of a fire, significantly reducing response time in critical situations.

Upon activation, the fire alarm will alert personnel of an emergency, enabling swift water deployment from the center to combat fires effectively and protect vital lives and property.

Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, expressed his commitment to safety during the inauguration. “We are proud to enhance our safety protocols with this advanced fire extinguishing center. The recruitment of a fully trained fire safety official to monitor operations underscores our dedication to ensuring a safe environment for all our stakeholders,” he stated.

The inauguration event was attended by key figures including Chief of Operation TPNODL, Mr. Nilesh Potphode, Chief of project Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Balasore Superintendent Engineer, Mr. Siddharth Shankar Roy, Chief of Vigilance Mr. Harish Sharma, HOD, Safety Mr. Tapan Kumar Patra and Jitendra Kumar Sahu among others, who gathered to witness this pivotal development.

TPNODL remains committed to prioritizing safety and efficiency in all its operations, continuing to set benchmarks in the energy sector for responsible and proactive safety measures.