TPNODL held key consumers’ meet

Balasore 01.08.2024 TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) the joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha has successfully organized a key Consumers’ meet at the NOCCI Business Park, Balasore. The meeting has made sure that TPNODL officials dwelled upon with the customers on wide span of subjects related to electricity supply. Views were mutually exchanged and issues were extensively discussed at the meeting among the consumers and TPNODL officials. The proceedings were completed under the supervision of the CEO TPNODL Dwijadas Basak and in the presence of other key officials of TPNODL.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mr. Basak affirmed that TPNODL is firmly committed to provide quality electricity services to its customers and the change and betterment are evident in all parts of Northern Odisha. The transformation in power distribution system in TPNODL’s area of operation is equipped with introduction of modern and advanced technologies. The distribution system is being modernized in order to simplify the process of fault recognition and subsequent reparation. The 11kva and 33kva grids are being operated through the advanced power system control systems ( PSCC) and cutting edge technologies like cable fault locator, auto recloser, trolley mounted DTR, underground cabling systems and drone based thermography have immensely helped in providing remarkable services to the power consumers in Northern Odisha.

CEO, TPNODL Mr. Basak further continued that the company has significantly increased the number of employees to cope up with the rising consumer base and stated that the power cut and low voltage issues have been addressed to a substantial extent.

Power consumers present at the meet discussed the grassroot level issues with the officials and commended the sincere and continued efforts of TPNODL employees to bring forth transformation in power supply in Northern Odisha.