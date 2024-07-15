TPNODL Conducts Extensive Safety Drive for Monsoons, Committed to ensure reliable power supply

Balasore 14.07.2024 – As a part of its monsoon preparedness drive, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) the Joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha has announced various safety measures for its customers and employees along with taking steps to ensure seamless power supply throughout the monsoon season. The company has urged its customers to discharge their duties as responsible citizens and abide by the safety norms.

Customers are requested to shut off the main switch in case of meter cabin leakage, to properly examine any possible faults in wiring by a license holding electrical contractor, to avoid over loading and touching electrical installations with wet hands. TPNODL has urged its customers to inform any sort of sparking incident at electricity poles and street lights using the toll free customer care number issued by the company. The company has brought in large scale transformation in its customer care service to ensure expedited solutions and to avoid unfortunate electrical accidents. Consumers are appealed to dial toll free number 1800-3456718/1912 to avail all kind of assistance at the time of any unforeseen situation.

TPNODL has doubled up its efforts and has undertaken many revolutionary initiatives in the past few years to keep it self-ready for the possible adversaries posed by the monsoon season. It has immensely focused on augmenting infrastructure, increasing operational capacity or deploying more human resources on ground to provide reliable power supply to its customers.