TPCODL’s ‘Gaon Chalo’ Initiative, for Enhancing Rural customer Connect through doorstep Services

Bhubaneswar, 02 July 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is actively engaging with customers to improve service quality through proactive interactions on various platforms.

‘Gaon Chalo’, a flagship program tailored by TPCODL, keeping in mind the extensive rural customer base, is an initiative to provide services directly at the doorsteps of the customer, thereby fostering a strong community relationship. These outreach programs at village and panchayat levels are organized across TPCODL through a dedicated team of trained employees, led by Customer Relationship Executives (CREs) and supported by divisional and sectional teams.

Apart from providing services to the customers, these programs also provide a platform to educate customers about various services like energy conservation, digital platforms like the TPCODL MITRA App, other payment solutions and safety. The registration process for new connections along with collection of necessary documents, bill payments are also facilitated in Gaon Chalo.

In the last 1 year, as many as 1,000 events have been conducted, benefiting 52,000 customers. Through these initiatives, 8,300 new connections have been processed and 5,300 digital payments have been made. More than 13,000 complaints and queries have been resolved.

‘Gaon Chalo’ has traversed through many milestones and continues to strengthen TPCODL’s relationship with its customers. For more information about the ‘Gaon Chalo’ program and other TPCODL initiatives, please visit www.tpcentralodisha.com.