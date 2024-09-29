TPCODL Wins Prestigious SKOCH Awards

Bhubaneswar, September 29, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has been conferred with the prestigious SKOCH Awards 2024 at the 99th SKOCH Summit, held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Recognized for its cutting-edge initiatives, TPCODL has been awarded the Gold Award for “Digitally Karan – Online Payment” and the Silver Award for “Digitalization of the Procurement Process”. These innovations have driven a five-fold increase in digital electricity payments, significantly enhancing customer service convenience. The digitalization of procurement has streamlined operations, reducing cycle times while contributing to sustainability by saving over one ton of carbon emissions annually.

Reflecting on the recognition, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, remarked, “This esteemed recognition underscores our relentless commitment to driving innovation, enhancing customer service and elevating operational efficiency. It is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our teams. As we continue our journey of digital transformation, we remain steadfast in our mission to create value for our customers and foster environmental sustainability.”

TPCODL’s noteworthy achievements in enhancing customer service and modernizing procurement underscore its focus on transforming utility operations, championing digital adoption and advancing sustainability efforts across the region.

Instituted in 2003, the SKOCH Awards celebrate excellence and recognize individuals, projects, and institutions that make a profound impact on the nation’s progress.