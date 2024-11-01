TPCODL Wins Innovation with Impact Awards for Discoms 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is pleased to announce that TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has achieved the 1st Rank achievement in Performance Improvement at the prestigious Innovation with Impact Awards for Discoms 2024.

To further demonstrate its dedication to excellence in power distribution, TPCODL also achieved the second overall ranking in the Challenged State category.

Anil Razdan, the Summit and Jury Chair and former Union Power Secretary, and B.P. Singh, a jury member and former Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission member, presented the award to Niranjan Rout, Head of Business Excellence, on behalf of TPCODL.

The “Innovation with Impact Awards for Discoms 2024” honor creative approaches taken by India’s power distribution firms, emphasizing projects that significantly improve the energy industry. For TPCODL, Tata Power Mumbai, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), the October 23, 2024, award ceremony in New Delhi was a proud occasion as they all performed exceptionally well in several categories, demonstrating Tata Power’s dedication to innovation and quality in power distribution. Supported by the Ministry of Power, 32 DISCOMs nationally participated in this 12th annual edition of the awards.

“This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of operational excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, after accepting the honor.

It demonstrates our dedication to implementing cutting-edge technology to improve the caliber and dependability of power distribution throughout central Odisha. Being acknowledged by such prestigious colleagues is an honor, and we will keep working to have a bigger influence on the communities we serve.

This recognition reinforces TPCODL’s commitment to promoting sustainability, efficiency, and service enhancement, solidifying its position as a major force in Odisha’s power distribution market.