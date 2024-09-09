TPCODL to Solarise One Lakh Residential Buildings under PM-Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

Bhubaneswar, Sep 07, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha is the designated State Implementing Agency for the PM-Suryghar: Muft Bijli Yojana within its service area. It has set an ambitious target of installing one lakh rooftop solar power system for residential consumers. This would ensure addition of 300 MW solar power in distributed generation mode and would reduce carbon dioxide emission by 4.5 lakh tons per annum.



For setting up rooftop solar power plants consumers can avail a Central Financial Assistance of up to Rs 78,000 for 3 kW system. Residents of Bhubaneswar city can avail additional State subsidy @ Rs 20,000 per kW of installed capacity under the Green City Mission. Bank finance up to Rs 2 Lakh is available at 7% interest and a tenor of 120 months with no pre-payment penalties. Residential Welfare Associations/Group Housing Societies can set up rooftop systems to offset their common area power consumption@ 3 kW per household and can avail central subsidy @ Rs 18,000 per kW. The maximum capacity for RWA/GHS is limited to 500 kW under the net metering regulations.

Consumers adopting the scheme can reduce their grid power consumption by about 1200 units per kW of installed capacity and ~simultaneously~ make a unique contribution to global warming, climate change and sustainable development.



Interested customers can login to www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in for registration, application submission, vendor selection and end-to-end guidance on the processes. TPCODL has empaneled 75 vendors to provide installation support to customer including supply of approved systems/ components. TPCODL will inspect and certify every system before connecting to grid.

“PM-Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, is a program that perfectly aligns with our broader mission of fostering sustainable energy solutions across Central Odisha. By providing clean, renewable energy options, this initiative not only significantly reduces the financial burden on households but also facilitates a more environmentally conscious lifestyle for our consumers. With flexible financing options and extensive consumer support, we aim to make the transition to solar energy smooth and accessible to all. Our commitment is to deliver a hassle-free installation experience while ensuring that every participant in this program is empowered to actively contribute to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL.