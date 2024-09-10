TPCODL Recognized for Unique Approach towards -Scale GIS Deployment at Energy Summit, New Delhi

Bhubaneswar, September 9, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has been honoured at the ‘Energy Summit: Empowering Utilities with GIS’ track of the UC2024 – ESRI India User Conference in Delhi.

Over the past four years, TPCODL has demonstrated a large-scale deployment of Geographical Information System (GIS) technology, covering both urban and rural geographies.

Using ESRI GIS software, TPCODL has successfully mapped its entire 33 kV, 11 kV and LT overhead and underground network, including all 33/11 kV Primary Substations, 11/0.4 kV Distribution Substations and EHT, HT and LT consumers across a vast 30,000 sq. km area. GIS now serves as the master asset base, enhancing both commercial and operational efficiency.

The consolidation of GIS benefits has begun with its integration into various enterprise applications such as SAP ISU, SAP CRM, Meter Data Management (MDM) System, Network Planning Software, Energy Audit application, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Permit to Work (PTW) Management System.

TPCODL’s GIS implementation, titled “Paradigm Shift in Operations using GIS at TPCODL,” was presented at the UC2024 conference. ESRI, a global leader in GIS software, recognized TPCODL’s unique approach. Dhruba Banerjee, Head of GIS at TPCODL, received the award on behalf of the team.

Commenting on the recognition, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, said, “We are proud to be recognized for our large-scale GIS deployment, which is truly unique in an urban-rural geography of this size. Leveraging cutting-edge technology like ESRI GIS has enabled us to enhance operational efficiency and better serve our consumers across 30,000 sq. km. This achievement reflects our commitment to Innovative Adoption & Deployment of Technology towards achieving excellence in power distribution.”