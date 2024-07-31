TPCODL Receives Prestigious Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award 2024

Bhubaneswar, July 31, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has been awarded the Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award 2024 in the “Sustainability Practices Innovator” category. This prestigious award, organized by ASSOCHAM Odisha State Development Council, recognizes exemplary contributions in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability.

The award was presented by the Chief Guest of the event, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) – Industry, Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha.

At the event, TPCODL showcased Pattachitra-Palm Leaf Carvings and Dhokra Metal Crafts, created by local artisans and craftsmen trained under TPCODL’s ‘SAMRIDDHI’ program. During his visit to the TPCODL CSR stall, the Hon’ble Minister praised the exceptional craftsmanship and TPCODL’s dedicated initiatives to promote traditional arts through market-led interventions. He also commended TPCODL’s campaign to foster a plastic-free environment by promoting the use of jute products.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honoured to receive this award, which highlights our strong commitment to sustainability and community development. Initiatives such as ‘SAMRIDDHI’ are designed to empower local artisans and advance eco-friendly practices, thereby supporting the overall growth and sustainability of the region.”

TPCODL remains committed to driving positive change and advancing its mission of sustainable development and community empowerment.