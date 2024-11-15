TPCODL powers Baliyatra 2024 with Extensive Preparations and Enhanced Safety Measures

Bhubaneswar, November 13 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has taken extensive measures to ensure a reliable and safe power supply for the upcoming Baliyatra festival in Cuttack.

Asia’s largest open trade fair, Baliyatra, begins on November 15, 2024 and celebrates Odisha’s rich maritime heritage. With cultural exhibits, historical showcases, handloom displays and local cuisine, it draws millions annually and remains a cultural highlight for visitors of all ages.

The entire 130-acre Baliyatra fairground has been electrified. Around 1,000 temporary connections have been facilitated for stall owners, who have praised the smooth and efficient application and connection process this year.

In Baliyatra upper and lower ground all precautionary measures are taken to ensure reliable and safe electricity. Further, for enhanced safety measures like fencing of substation, conversion of bare conductors with LT AB cables, placement of fire extinguishers at strategic locations etc are taken.

To further support the fair, TPCODL has established 10 Fuse Call Centers, ready to address any grievances or technical issues that may arise, ensuring smooth power management across the fairgrounds.

Speaking about the preparations, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said, “As Baliyatra unfolds, TPCODL remains dedicated to making this festive season a secure and enjoyable experience for all. With our comprehensive planning and robust infrastructure, we are ensuring that the power needs of the festival are met efficiently and safely. TPCODL – For you, with you, always.”

Through these efforts, TPCODL reaffirms its dedication to community welfare and safety, ensuring that this year’s Baliyatra is a memorable and seamless experience for all attendees.