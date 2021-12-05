TPCODL lights up Jr Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar; Ensures uninterrupted power supply to Kalinga stadium

Bhubaneswar, 5th December 2021: With the prestigious 2021 Men’s FIH Junior Hockey World Cup going on in Bhubaneswar, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a Tata Power and the Odisha Government joint venture, has been working intensely and pro-actively towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply for the day and night matches being played at Kalinga Stadium.

Preparedness for the same had begun much before the beginning of the tournament with the company initiating maintenance of the primary network that feeds power supply to the venue. For the backup, alternative power supply network was also identified to ensure uninterrupted power supply in case of any issue with the main network. Maintenance of alternative network was also undertaken proactively. All planned outages for the locality scheduled during the period of the game were preponed and required work was completed proactively.

TPCODL put in place an elaborate plan on deployment of people during the period to ensure smooth operations and quick back up at the time of need. It was also ensured that Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited and TPCODL will jointly resolve the situation to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The company also ensured that adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools and equipment including transformers, switchgears etc. are maintained to minimize the restoration time of power interruptions.

“Such prestigious and international sports events have put Odisha on global radar. We, at TPCODL, understand our responsibility to ensure uninterrupted power supply for such events organised here. Proactively we have taken all possible measures to ensure smooth running of the event as far as power supply is concerned,” said Mr. M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL.