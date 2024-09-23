TPCODL leads the change; unveils Mass Awareness Campaign to drive widespread Solar Rooftop Solutions

Bhubaneswar, September 20, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has launched a mass awareness campaign to promote the adoption of solar rooftop solutions across Central Odisha. This initiative taps into the region’s abundant solar resources and supports the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY).

The campaign was officially inaugurated at TPCODL’s Management Development Centre (MDC) in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, by Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL and Shivram Bikkina, Chief- Solar Rooftop & EV Charging Business, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. The event marked the start of a significant push to promote rooftop solar installations, aimed at educating residential, commercial and industrial entities on the benefits of solar energy, available subsidies and the installation process.

As part of the campaign, TPCODL recognised early adopters of solar energy as ‘Green Champions’ for their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. These champions shared their experiences during the event. More than 50 participants, including Residential Welfare Associations and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Associations, attended the event, underscoring the collective effort to transition to clean energy.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), consumers can receive Central Financial Assistance of up to ₹78,000 for a 3 kW rooftop solar system. Bhubaneswar residents are also eligible for an additional state subsidy of ₹20,000 per kW under the Green City Mission. Furthermore, bank loans of up to ₹2 lakh are available at a 7% interest rate with a 120-month tenure and no prepayment penalties. RWAs and Group Housing Societies (GHS) can install rooftop solar systems to offset common area power usage, with a central subsidy of ₹18,000 per kW, up to 500 kW. By adopting solar energy, consumers can reduce their grid power consumption by 1,200 units per kW, thereby contributing to climate change mitigation and sustainability.

Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said, “Our commitment to promoting renewable energy solutions is unwavering. This campaign is not just about installing solar rooftops; it’s about creating a lasting change to provide a sustainable future for our communities. We aim to empower residents and businesses to embrace solar energy and contribute to a greener Odisha.”

With this launch, the solar awareness campaign now extends across the entire state of Odisha.

Odisha currently has an installed solar capacity of around 460 MW with plans to expand significantly in the coming years. The state’s Renewable Energy Policy 2022 aims to reach 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Tata Power Solar, with over 2 GW of rooftop solar installations, leads the market with a 13% share and has been the top rooftop solar EPC player for nine consecutive years.