TPCODL Launches Proactive Safety Measures for Festival Celebrations

Bhubaneswar, October 06, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, is taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming Dussehra festival.

In line with its commitment to safety, TPCODL has issued crucial guidelines for event organizers and vendors. The company urges everyone to secure legal temporary connections for pandals and shops, reinforcing the importance of complying with safety standards for a smooth and risk-free celebration. TPCODL’s dedicated teams will oversee the electricity supply, ensuring safety and preventing unauthorised connections.

Key Safety Guidelines from TPCODL:

Engage only licensed electricians for wiring and testing.

Maintain a safe distance from electrical installations.

Avoid illegal hook-ups, it’s both dangerous and illegal.

Secure legal connections for tents, pandals and lighting. Ensure use of 30 mA RCCB to ensure safety of all .

Ensure proper earthing for all electrical setups.

Install fire extinguishers and opt for energy-efficient LED lights.

Never use metallic pipes / rods in flags. Accidental contact of metallic part of flag with live electrical network may result in to serious consequences

TPCODL’s 24×7 Call Centre is ready to swiftly address any concerns. Reach us at 1912/18003457122 for emergencies.

Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, emphasized and stated, “At TPCODL, our unwavering commitment to safety is at the heart of our operations. As we approach Dussehra, we aim to ensure that every celebration is not only joyful but also exceptionally secure for everyone involved. We strongly encourage the community to obtain authorized electricity connections and to diligently follow our safety protocols. By working together, we can create an environment where families can enjoy the festivities with peace of mind, knowing that safety is our priority.”

TPCODL is dedicated to making this festive season a safe and electrifying experience for all and wishes everyone a joyful and secure celebration. TPCODL – For you, with you always.”