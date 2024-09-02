TPCODL Launches Meter Data Analysis Group (MDAG) to Tackle Electricity Theft

Bhubaneswar, August 31, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has recently established the Meter Data Analysis Group (MDAG) to strengthen its efforts in combating electricity theft. This specialized team consists of highly experienced employees who analyse consumer energy meter data using advanced, in-house developed software capable of processing large datasets.

The primary function of the consumer meter is to record and generate consumption data for billing and tariff purposes. However, the meter also collects a significant amount of data that, when combined with various logics based on different scenarios, can be utilized not only for billing but also to assess the quality of supply at the consumer end, the quality of installation, the quality of the meter, electricity theft, and technical losses.

The main role of the MDAG group is to identify potential cases of electricity theft, which is currently a significant challenge for the company. By analysing meter data, the group can generate leads that help TPCODL carry out targeted enforcement raids, thereby reducing commercial losses due to dishonest practices like meter tampering or illegal connections. While the group is currently prioritising analysis of consumers with high consumption, there are plans to gradually expand the analysis to include low electricity consuming consumers as well.

Electricity theft is a societal issue that places an unfair financial burden on the honest consumers. TPCODL encourages consumers to report any instances of electricity theft via WhatsApp at 9437158670 or through the call center at 1912. The identity of those reporting such incidents will be kept confidential.

Commenting on this new initiative, Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said: “We urge our consumers to report electricity theft, as their actions are crucial in stopping these illegal practices. This joint effort helps reduce the financial burden on honest customers and strengthens the reliability of our electricity distribution. We are committed to delivering fair and dependable service and with community support we can make significant strides toward this goal.”