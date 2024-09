In line with TPCODL’s long term vision of consolidation of Operational Control, 24 x7, SCADA Enabled Circle Area Power System Control (APSCC) for Cuttack was inaugurated on 17.9.2024 at the hands of Shri Arvind Singh CEO TPCODL

Speaking on the occasion Shri Arvind Singh, CEO TPCODL said “This milestone is a leap in the direction of our organizational Lakshya towards achieving Highest Standards of Operational Excellence, Safety and Reliability “