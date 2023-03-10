TPCODL expresses gratitude to all linemen; Celebrates Lineman Diwas

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd, a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, observed National Safety Week in its own unique way by marking beginning of Safety Week, 4th March, as Lineman Diwas and showing its gratitude to the frontline workforce of the company.

Special events were organised across TPCODL offices to acknowledge and appreciate the importance of Linemen and their hard work. Over 15,000 employees as well as Business Associates participated in the events organised at Head Office, all circle offices and 20 divisional locations through online and offline platforms. Multiple linemen at every location were awarded for their great work during the year.

TPCODL, which always maintains safety as one of its core values. also observed National Safety Week from 4th March to 10th March by spreading awareness about safety at workplace and in daily life among its employees and customers through various platforms. From safety banners across locations to compulsory safety pledge at workplace, multiple initiatives were taken up to create and strengthen Safety culture at workplace and integrating the same with work culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL said, “Work of our linemen is extremely challenging due to extreme climatic conditions and natural calamities. They are our unsung heroes. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all line men and also request them to ensure safety first for themselves and their families.”