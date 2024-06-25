TPCODL Enhances Infrastructure by successfully installing and charging a new 33KV feeder line in Dhenkanal Division

Bhubaneswar, June 25 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has undertaken significant infrastructure upgrades to address the surge in electricity demand due to recent heatwaves. TPCODL has constructed new 33KV and 11KV feeders to ensure reliable and high-quality power supply for its customers.

In a significant achievement, the TPCODL team in the Gondia Subdivision, led by the Distribution Engineer Division (DED) in Dhenkanal Division, completed and energized a new 33KV feeder line. This 6-kilometer line extends from the Gondia 132/33 KV Grid Substation in Dhenkanal District, enhancing the power distribution infrastructure.

This upgrade benefits around 36,000 consumers in Gondia, Nihalprasad, and Joranda. With the new feeder line operational, power outages in these areas have significantly decreased, improving electricity reliability.

Previously, the Gondia Subdivision relied on a 36-kilometer 33KV feeder line from the 132/33KV Gundichapada Grid Substation. The new 33KV Gondia feeder, at just 6 kilometres, addresses a longstanding issue and fulfils a key project for the DED Dhenkanal Division.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, remarked, “This initiative highlights our commitment to ensuring reliable and quality power supply for our customers, especially during challenging times such as heatwaves. I extend my sincere thanks to the dedicated efforts of our O&M Staffs, Project team, E&MR team, MMG team and everyone involved in the successful completion and commissioning of the new feeder line.