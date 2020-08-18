TPCODL encourages Odisha customers to embrace digital bill payment options amid COVID 19 through “Pay & Win” contest

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, announced the “Pay & Win” contest between July to September’20 for consumers who use digital payment methods to pay their monthly power bills with zero arrears.

Besides this, a special Lucky Draw will be hosted by TPCODL to identify the winners of this contest from a list of customers who made three consecutive digital bill payments within the defined time period.

TPCODL serves a population of 1.36 crore with a customer base of 26 lakh, of which around 1.5 lakh customers use the digital payment method. The idea is to improve the customer experience and encourage them to pay their electricity bills on time. For this, the company has launched a host of digital payment options in order to ensure continuous, seamless and uninterrupted power supply to every home, hospital, laboratory and other essential service providers working and living in its operational area of Odisha.

As an early adopter of the finest digital technologies that constantly seek to offer new-age solutions to consumers, TPCODL has partnered with the industry-leading payment solution providers including Credit Card, Debit Card, Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon pay, Google Pay etc. Additionally, customers can also pay through TPCODL mobile app and Government of Odisha online payment portal and can reach out for support on its toll-free number 1912 for real-time addressal of queries.

Mr Shenbagam Manthiram, CEO, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, said “As a customer-centric organisation, we have always focused on the adoption of various digital technologies in order to offer a seamless customer experience. The arrival of a digital evolution amid the ongoing COVID 19 challenges, has offered a great opportunity for our valued customers in the form of contactless monetary transactions through digital payment avenues.”

In addition, watch out TPCODLs social media handles – Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and avail benefits of new offers, services and updates.

Tata Power recently acquired CESU distribution in Odisha, doubling the consumer base to 5 million in the distribution segment. The company aims to become a leader in the distribution business space by evaluating similar opportunities and achieving 10 million consumer base over the next five years.

