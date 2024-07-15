TPCODL concludes Tata Sustainability Month with ambitious plans and community engagement

Bhubaneswar, July 09, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, successfully concluded its participation in Tata Sustainability Month (TSM) 2024. The month-long initiative served as a testament to TPCODL’s unwavering commitment to building a greener future.

The closing ceremony, held on 4th July, 2024, was a grand affair marked by the presence of CEO, TPCODL, Mr. Arvind Singh, the Senior Leadership Team, employees and their families.

“Tata Sustainability Month provided a valuable platform to engage our employees and the community in crucial environmental initiatives,” said Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL. “We are proud of the progress made, including planting nearly 800 saplings and engaging over 2,000 stakeholders in various activities.

The ceremony also featured a thought-provoking Nukkad Natak titled “Rukh Badlo, Kal Sawaron” by Team Sarankul from Nayagarh, emphasizing the importance of sustainability. Additionally, an exhibition showcased the artistic talents of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), TPCODL’s NGO partners, highlighting the connection between cultural preservation and environmental responsibility. The event concluded with a recognition ceremony for employee participation and outstanding contributions throughout TSM 2024.

Through its participation in TSM 2024, TPCODL has not only demonstrably fostered a culture of environmental consciousness but has also empowered its employees and the broader community to become active participants in building a sustainable future.