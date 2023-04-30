TPCODL concludes Consumer Awareness month with focus on customer convenience & better experience

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) successfully concluded

its month-long consumer awareness programme ‘Apananka Mitra, Apananka Sathire’ today. The

initiative, which was launched on the occasion of Utkal Divas on 1st April, 2023, aimed to educate

consumers about various consumer-friendly initiatives and facilities introduced by the company to

improve power distribution services in its licensed area of operation.

On this occasion a familiarisation trip was organised by TPCODL with public representatives. Joining the

event, MLAs Shri Jyotindranath Mitra (Khurda), Shri Sashi Bhushan Behera (Kendrapada), Shri Sudhir

Samal (Dhenkanal), Shri Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar – Central), Shri Satya Narayan Pradhan

(Ranapur) and Shri Rajanikant Singh (Angul) visited the Discom’s Central Power System Control Center

(PSCC), Customer Care Center, and 24X7 Call Center to understand the technology and gain a first-hand

experience of the processes and operations. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL accompanied the guests

along with Chief of Operations and Commercial.

TPCODL has used various media platforms, both digital and traditional, and BTL activities, during the

month to inform consumers about the facilities offered by the company for customer convenience.

These include a centralized call center, a toll-free number for queries and billing issues, Bill on

WhatsApp, Mitra App as a one-stop solution for all consumer needs, online bill payment, Bidyut Seva

Kendras for the benefit of rural consumers, and more.

The consumer awareness programme received an overwhelming response from consumers, and

members of various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of leading housing societies in and around

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack appreciated TPCODL’s efforts in bringing about a positive change in the power

distribution landscape of Odisha. The programme also received a lot of appreciation from the visiting

MLAs.

M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL, said, “Our priority is to provide the best service to our consumers, with

reliable power supply and convenient customer experience. We have introduced several initiatives in

this direction, and it is essential for customers to be aware of them to take complete advantage. This is a

positive step towards our vision of enhancing overall customer experience and providing the best

service to our consumers.”