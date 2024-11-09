TPCODL Commences ‘Quality Month’: Elevating Standards From Compliance to Performance

Bhubaneswar, November 08, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is pleased to announce the commencement of its fourth annual ‘Quality Month’.

The opening event was led by Shri Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL and Chairperson of the Total Quality Management (TQM) Core Committee, along with the Senior Leadership Team and TQM Core Committee members.

This year’s theme, “Quality: From Compliance to Performance,” reflects the organization’s commitment to advancing from compliance to achieving higher performance standards aligned with customer expectations.

During his address, Shri Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, emphasized the importance of ‘First Time Right’ and ‘Cost of Poor Quality’, underscoring these as essential pillars for maintaining high service standards, even in challenging situations. “Quality is not an act, it is a habit,” he affirmed, encouraging employees to embrace a culture of quality across all facets of their work. He further highlighted the importance of adhering to regulatory and management standards while strategically identifying opportunities for enhancement through the TQM Framework.

Senior leaders stressed the significance of Quality Circles at every level, urging a collective commitment to TQM principles across the organization.

The event also marked the release of the first edition of TQM Workbook on Daily Management, “ନିୟମିତ ପରିଚାଳନା,” providing structured methodologies for consistent, high-standard daily management practices. Throughout the month, employees will participate in a series of events and competitions, celebrating the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders in advancing the Quality Movement.

Through Quality Month, TPCODL reaffirms its dedication to delivering reliable power and consistently enhancing service standards, driven by the commitment of its entire workforce.