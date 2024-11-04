TPCODL Celebrates World Quality Month

Berhampur: With the worldwide theme “Quality: From Compliance to Performance,” TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has begun its month-long “Quality Month” celebration. Maintaining a culture of quality in all facets of TPSODL’s operations is the goal of this project.

World Quality Month, which is observed worldwide every November to emphasize the critical role that quality standards play in enterprises, coincided with the start of the celebration throughout TPSODL.

Employees at TPSODL’s corporate headquarters made a commitment to maintaining quality in their day-to-day operations during the opening ceremony, which included an integrity vow. CEO Amit Kumar Garg led the pledge and attended the occasion with senior officials.

“Our objective is to go beyond meeting standards and truly embed quality into every facet of our work,” Garg stated, highlighting the company’s dedication to quality. By doing this, we improve customer service and foster trust in the communities we serve.

This celebration of Quality Month will enable us to provide enduring value and guarantee that TPSODL establishes a standard for excellence in quality. A range of quality-focused events will be held by TPSODL throughout November in an effort to motivate staff and promote ongoing development.

Process improvement workshops, 5S improvement competitions, quizzes, contests for creating slogans and posters, essay writing, and quality initiative competitions are some examples of these efforts. Every event aims to recognize the vital role that quality plays in the company’s operations and to inspire greater standards.

TPSODL hopes to increase its dedication to dependable power distribution throughout Southern Odisha, strengthen its quality processes, and recognize the critical role that quality plays in the business ecosystem by celebrating Quality Month.