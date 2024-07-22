TPCODL Alerts Customers to Beware of Fraudulent SMS Threatening Disconnection

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, always prioritizes customer safety and security.

Recently, customers have been receiving unauthorized messages on their mobile phones, threatening disconnection due to non-payment and prompting them to contact random mobile numbers. These messages are being sent by unauthorized individuals using unapproved mobile numbers and IDs.

Customers are advised not to click on links or interact with SMS or WhatsApp messages from unknown personal numbers regarding bill payments and service activations. They should avoid calling to the numbers provided in these suspicious messages. Additionally, customers should be cautious about downloading unfamiliar apps or software, even if they claim to facilitate electricity bill payments. TPCODL never sends disconnection messages from any personal numbers.

Messages on behalf of TPCODL are always sent through authorized IDs – TPCODI (SMS), MOBDYT (SMS) and TPCODL (On WhatsApp).

TPCODL urges customers to share their concerns and file complaints regarding frauds to 24×7 Toll-Free Call Center at 1912/1800-345-7122. TPCODL is actively working to raise awareness about the fraudulent activities.

Speaking on this serious issue, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said, “Customers’ safety and security are our top priorities. We urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. Together, we can fight these fraudulent activities and ensure a safe and secure experience for all our customers.”