TPCODL activates extensive Cyclone ‘Dana’ preparedness plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Bhubaneswar, 21st October, 2024 – TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, has implemented a comprehensive preparedness plan to mitigate the potential impacts of the cyclone ‘Dana’ on power supply and ensure the safety of its consumers. The company is committed to delivering uninterrupted electricity while prioritizing public safety during this challenging time.

TPCODL has activated its Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP), which includes an organized disaster response framework to handle varying levels of emergencies. The plan outlines clear action steps to monitor and assess real-time weather alerts, trigger timely pre-disaster warnings and execute a swift restoration process, should the power supply be disrupted.

Round-the-Clock Emergency Assistance

Consumers are urged to report any power-related emergencies via TPCODL’s 24×7 toll-free helplines: 1912/18003457122. The company has stationed quick-response teams across multiple locations within its licensed areas to address potential issues swiftly and efficiently.

Safety First: Advisory for Consumers

As the cyclone draws near, TPCODL advises the public to follow these safety measures to prevent accidents and stay safe:

Avoid touching electrical installations, wires, or plumbing during thunderstorms, as they can conduct electricity

Seek shelter in safe structures and avoid taking cover under trees or temporary structures during strong winds and heavy rain

Do not attempt to handle any electrical equipment with wet hands or while standing in water without proper insulation

Keep children away from open storm drains and other water bodies during and after heavy rainfall

“As Cyclone Dana approaches, we are fully prepared to ensure minimal disruption to the power supply. We have activated decentralized central room for real time monitoring of network and have implemented proactive measures to ensure sufficient arrangement of manpower and material at site. We are working closely with government agencies to safeguard both infrastructure and public safety. We urge everyone to follow safety guidelines and report any emergencies immediately,” said Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL

The company has stocked essential equipment, including transformers, conductors & poles to expedite any necessary restoration efforts. Specialized teams are on standby to ensure continuous power supply to critical emergency services such as hospitals and disaster response centers.

TPCODL continues to coordinate closely with district administration and local authorities to stay ahead of the cyclone’s potential impacts. By leveraging its robust operational framework and preparedness, the company aims to mitigate disruptions while ensuring the safety of both consumers and employees.