TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. cautions customers against Fraudsters claiming to reduce electricity bill amount

Berhampur : TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has issued a consumer advisory and also formed a special committee to stay vigilant against fraudsters trapping innocent consumers for lowering of electricity bills.

TPSODL further clarified that electricity bills are system generated based on the power consumed (number of units consumed) by the customer and under no circumstances it can be changed. The company has set up an internal committee to keep a close watch on malefactors involved in such illegal practices. The company asked its customers not to not fall prey to such touts and report them immediately to Discoms officials on our toll-free number 1800-345-6797/ 1912.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPSODL said, “At TPSODL, we always follow ethical practices to serve our customers with quality service. We are keeping a tab of such malpractices and wish to alert the consumers to stay vigilant about such situations. We would like to urge them to report such incidents through our customer care centres, website or inform us at our toll-free number 1800-345-6797/ 1912 in case they come across such fraudsters in future.”

