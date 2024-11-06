TP Odisha Discoms launch second edition of ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’ photography contest to showcase state’s cultural heritage

Bhubaneswar, 5 November 2024 – Following the remarkable success of last year’s contest, TP Odisha Discoms, joint ventures between Tata Power and the Odisha government, announced the second edition of the widely celebrated photography contest, ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha’. This year’s theme, ‘Cultural Heritage of Odisha’, invites photographers from all walks of life to capture the incredible beauty and traditions of Odisha, with a focus on its rich cultural, natural, and architectural heritage.

The contest is open to all residents of Odisha. The participants can upload their photographs on the link given below or submit their entries by email, along with a brief description and their personal details. The entries will be accepted till Wednesday, 13 November, 2024.

Top 12 entries will win exciting cash prizes and will be featured in the TP Odisha calendar 2025. The cover photograph will receive special recognition, giving photographers a valuable platform to showcase their work to a broad audience.

Through this initiative, Tata Power aims to spotlight the state’s natural and cultural beauty, encouraging the local community to take pride in its surroundings, while showcasing Odisha’s unique beauty through their artistic lens.

A distinguished panel of judges comprising experts from various fields will evaluate the submissions. Winners will be announced in a grand ceremony that aims to recognise and applaud them for their artistic contributions.

The ‘Oh My Beautiful Odisha 2.0’ photography contest is part of Tata Power’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development, community engagement, and the promotion of Odisha’s cultural and natural heritage. By inviting photographers to contribute to this visual narrative, Tata Power aims to showcase the state’s charm, boost tourism, and support the local economy. Known for its rapid tourism growth, Odisha continues to attract global visitors, and this contest seeks to further enhance its appeal.

Terms and conditions to participate: